CUK staff to use e-office for drafting files in Hindi

Ganderbal: CUK staff will use e-office for drafting files in Hindi.
The information was given out as the Rajbhasha Cell of CUK today organised a one-day online workshop on "Technical Training (use of IT Tools/Software) for Translation and Typing in Rajbhasha", for the administrative staff of the varsity here.
Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the main aim and objective of conducting the workshop is to promote proficiency and efficiency in translation and typing in Rajbhasha, among the administrative staff.
“The workshop aims to provide participants with essential skills and knowledge to leverage various Information Technology tools and available software for translating and typing tasks in Rajbhasha,” Prof. Zargar said and asked the staff to put up the files in bilingual mode (both English and Hindi), in order to promote Hindi in official functioning.
Furthermore, to foster a technologically empowered environment vis-à-vis administrative functioning of the university, CUK Registrar, asked the Department of ITSS to devise a mechanism, enabling the staff to use the e-office for putting up files in Hindi along with English.
Prof. Zargar said that majority of the university employees are well-versed with the Rajbhasha and have successfully completed the Prabodh, Praveen, Pragya and Parangath courses.
In his presentation, the expert, Deputy Director, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr. Rajesh Shrivastav, informed the participants about different IT enabled tools and software, used for accurate translation from English to Hindi and other languages of the country.
Dr. Rajesh Shrivastav, asked the participants to use Information Technology to the maximum for achieving the required goals in both typing and translation. “With the increasing reliance on IT in contemporary times, the ability to utilize software tools for translation and typing has become paramount,” he said and named several software available in the country for conducting the translations. He further elucidated the ways and means to put up the files in bilingual mode.
Hindi Adhikari, Dr. Sakina Akhtar, who conducted the programme proceedings, said the Rajbhasha cell has organised various training programmes, catering to the beginners and experienced staff in translation and typing.
She said the workshop has been organised to introduce IT tools and software to the administrative staff for translation and typing in Rajbhasha and also show varied techniques for efficient translation.
She further asked the participants to interact with the expert in order to gain maximum knowledge about the subject.