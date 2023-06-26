CUK staff to use e-office for drafting files in Hindi

Ganderbal: CUK staff will use e-office for drafting files in Hindi.

The information was given out as the Rajbhasha Cell of CUK today organised a one-day online workshop on "Technical Training (use of IT Tools/Software) for Translation and Typing in Rajbhasha", for the administrative staff of the varsity here.

Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the main aim and objective of conducting the workshop is to promote proficiency and efficiency in translation and typing in Rajbhasha, among the administrative staff.

“The workshop aims to provide participants with essential skills and knowledge to leverage various Information Technology tools and available software for translating and typing tasks in Rajbhasha,” Prof. Zargar said and asked the staff to put up the files in bilingual mode (both English and Hindi), in order to promote Hindi in official functioning.