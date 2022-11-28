CUK starts induction programme for law students

Former CUK, Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir asked the students to set their goals and objectives in the early stage of their studies and career planning. “Law hasn’t remained confined to lawyering, but the law graduates can open their firms, join corporates and government institutions as legal advisors, and also join the prestigious civil and judicial services, after qualifying the examinations,” he said. The former CUK VC, asked the students to thoroughly learn the nitty-gritties of law in order to achieve success in their careers as lawyers.

Congratulating the students for getting admission in the university, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, asked them to fight for the rights of the people and ensure that justice is served to them in a time bound manner. “People have huge expectations from the lawyers and you should always come up to their expectations,” he said. Prof. Zargar asked the students to bravely face challenges during studies and career building.

Dean SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, said, the programme is being organised to help the students to get acquainted with the faculty, staff and senior students of the varsity. “The objective is to make the freshers interact with their fellow students and teachers, imbibe values so as to become responsible students and citizens and eventually carry forward the legacy of excellence for their better future prospectus,” he said.