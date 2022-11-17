CUK students seek relaxation in University timing

Srinagar: The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Thursday appealed to the varsity administration to relax the University timing in view of the shorter days in the prevailing winter season.

The students said the days were shorter during winter months due to which they face huge inconveniences while travelling from University to home in the late evening.

"The University doesn't have a hostel facility due to which all the students travel to different places and reach their destination in late evening amid the cold winter days," the students complained.

The students said they already appraised the varsity administration about the genuine issue and the inconveniences faced by them while travelling back from the University.