CUK students seek relaxation in University timing

Srinagar: The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Thursday appealed to the varsity administration to relax the University timing in view of the shorter days in the prevailing winter season.
The students said the days were shorter during winter months due to which they face huge inconveniences while travelling from University to home in the late evening.
"The University doesn't have a hostel facility due to which all the students travel to different places and reach their destination in late evening amid the cold winter days," the students complained.
The students said they already appraised the varsity administration about the genuine issue and the inconveniences faced by them while travelling back from the University.
"But no action was taken so far and we continue to suffer," the students said. The in-charge Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah when contacted said the issue will be looked into.
"Our official timing is 9am to 5pm but we have already relaxed half an hour in the morning and asked the students to reach by 9.30 am in view of the cold. We will also decide something about evening as well," he said.
He said the University has recently shifted to a five days week schedule under which they were bound to follow a 9am to 5pm working schedule.
"The students have a genuine demand and grievance, we will take some decision about it," he said.