CUK to take immediate reform measures on academic, allied fronts: VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Wednesday said the varsity will take immediate progressive and reforming measures on academics, research, admission, and curriculum framework front and will become a model institution in the coming years.

“The university will provide a conducive environment and state-of-the-art laboratories and Information Technology Infrastructure for the students and scholars to pursue higher education and research respectively and will ensure other facilities to them,” Prof Ravinder Nath said while chairing the meeting of the Heads and Coordinators of all the departments at Green Campus here. Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool (special invitee), and other functionaries of the university were also present on the occasion.