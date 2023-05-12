CUK VC asks staff to develop capabilities through continuous participation in orientation programmes

He said such workshops should be a regular feature in the university, adding the participants should take full advantage of such programmes by proactively interacting with the expert on the theme.

Prof Ravinder Nath further said the growth and overall development of the employees was a priority for the university administration, adding the staffers should work with utmost dedication and honesty in order to make the university a center of excellence.

Earlier in his address, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, said that continuous orientation programmes and training workshops for the employees were organised by the university to hone their skills and acquaint them with the latest knowledge on administrative and academic affairs. He said that such events provide a proper platform for the administrative staff to clarify the issues confronted by them during their work in different sections of the university. Prof. Zargar added that the employees are being transferred to different sections to get exposure to different types and natures of work, in order to gain experience about all the academic and administrative affairs.

Subject expert Ram Prakash Sejwal recognized trainer, ex-director and IT Advisor at Mahendra Group, in his presentation discussed threadbare different types of reservations and the ways to maintain the roster. He asked the employees to thoroughly study various judgements of the courts vis-à-vis reservations and also read the rules framed by DOPT and other regulatory bodies of the Government of India. He also answered several questions posed by the participants.

OSD, CCDAS, Dr. Sakina Akhter, who conducted the programme proceedings, said the primary objective of the workshop was to inform the administrative staff about the reservation policies of the Government of India and acquaint them with various regulations regarding the same. She said the CCDAS will continue to organise more such training programmes on different themes in the near future.