CUK VC forms panels for academic, admin reforms

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir CUK, Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, constituted several panels to realise and achieve the 100-day target of academic and administrative reforms in the varsity.
The panels comprising faculty members from different departments of the Central University of Kashmir will thoroughly work on reforms in academics, research, governance and preparations of different manuals.
Addressing the maiden meeting of the panel members, VC Prof Ravinder Nath, said the primary objective of these panels is to chalk out an action plan for undertaking the academic and administrative reforms.
“The university has to offer something different and novel to the students from other institutions of higher learning and has to become a role model for other educational institutions, particularly the varsities,” Prof Ravinder Nath said.
He said the research culture and ecosystem would be further improved and the scholars would be encouraged to take up quality research, which will not only bring laurels for the CUK but will also benefit the community and the country.
CUK Vice-Chancellor further said that a Skill Development Centre for the unemployed graduates would be established very soon which will impart skills and competencies to the youth, as required in the labour market.
Prof Ravinder Nath, further asked the panel members to work with the students on curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment, adding that the university will ensure that post-graduates possess the knowledge, skills, self-confidence, and entrepreneurship training they need to become the job providers, rather than employment seekers.
He asked the faculty members to constantly mentor the students and guide them to achieve their goals and aspirations.
CUK Vice Chancellor said the university is implementing the NEP-2020 in letter and spirit. Prof Ravinder Nath asked the panel members to suggest measures and steps for reforming examinations to benefit the students. He further emphasized on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understandings signed with other institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said the university is marching ahead on the academics and research front and the need of the hour is to undertake reforms in these areas, so that the institution carves out a niche for itself.
He asked the panel members to rope in students and scholars and seek their suggestions before finalizing the draft on the academic and administrative reforms.
“The students are the main stakeholders in the university,” he said. Prof. Shahid said the panel members will get full support and cooperation from the administrative staff of the university in this endeavor. He said the infrastructure development is receiving a huge push and the construction of the permanent structures at the designated Tulmulla campus is in full swing.