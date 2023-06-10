CUK VC forms panels for academic, admin reforms

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir CUK, Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, constituted several panels to realise and achieve the 100-day target of academic and administrative reforms in the varsity.

The panels comprising faculty members from different departments of the Central University of Kashmir will thoroughly work on reforms in academics, research, governance and preparations of different manuals.

Addressing the maiden meeting of the panel members, VC Prof Ravinder Nath, said the primary objective of these panels is to chalk out an action plan for undertaking the academic and administrative reforms.

“The university has to offer something different and novel to the students from other institutions of higher learning and has to become a role model for other educational institutions, particularly the varsities,” Prof Ravinder Nath said.

He said the research culture and ecosystem would be further improved and the scholars would be encouraged to take up quality research, which will not only bring laurels for the CUK but will also benefit the community and the country.