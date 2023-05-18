CUK’s DCJ holds photography competition

“Protecting the fragile environment and ecosystem is not only the responsibility of the government agencies but needs contributions from individuals, families, and communities,” he said. He encouraged the students to participate in the photography competition under the theme, “Life and Environment” and said that it is open to students from all the departments.

Head DCJ, Dr. Arif Nazir hailed the efforts of the institution for organising a series of events and expressed his gratitude for such an initiative concernin g climate risk, biodiversity and pollution. Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din Shah, said that the rampant use of plastic is dangerous to the environment and it should be controlled by taking measures to curb its use.

Faculty members, research scholars and students were present on the occasion.