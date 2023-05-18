CUK’s DCJ holds photography competition

Ganderbal: The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), School of Media Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised a photography competition here.
The competition was organised under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our campus” Mass Mobilization On Mission Life” at Tulmulla campus here.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool congratulated the department for organising the photo competition and called for collective and sustained efforts to protect and preserve the environment.
“Protecting the fragile environment and ecosystem is not only the responsibility of the government agencies but needs contributions from individuals, families, and communities,” he said. He encouraged the students to participate in the photography competition under the theme, “Life and Environment” and said that it is open to students from all the departments.
Head DCJ, Dr. Arif Nazir hailed the efforts of the institution for organising a series of events and expressed his gratitude for such an initiative concernin g climate risk, biodiversity and pollution. Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din Shah, said that the rampant use of plastic is dangerous to the environment and it should be controlled by taking measures to curb its use.
Faculty members, research scholars and students were present on the occasion.