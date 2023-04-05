CUK’s DCJ holds photography exhibition

Ganderbal: Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), School of Media Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a photography competition and exhibition under G-20 University Connect on the theme “Environment And Sustainable Development Goal” for the university students at Tulmulla campus here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. A. Ravinder Nath said that plastic pollution is a dangerous threat to the environment and it should be controlled by choosing an alternative method.