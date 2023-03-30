CUK’s Deptt of Politics holds webinar on ‘Disability and Inclusive Development’

Ganderbal: Under the auspices of the G-20 university connect, the Department of Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a webinar on “Disability, Accessibility and Inclusive Development” by Dr. Mahesh S. Panicker from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahesh, discussed how disability and impairment are two different things, which deny opportunities to an individual.

He narrated his struggles as a college student and how the development of technology has helped students with various kinds of disabilities.

He elaborated on the series of assistive technologies and software helping students with disability.

Dr. Mahesh explained the need for libraries in promoting education with the help of technological developments for inclusive development. He spoke on how people need to be educated about the disability movement in India and how different institutions have come a long way in becoming disabled-friendly.