CUK’s DMS organises field visit for students

Ganderbal: As part of their curriculum to get insights into the practical field, the students of the Department of Management Studies (DMS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), visited the Tramboo Food Industries.

The students took the industrial tour to view the cutting-edge facilities of the Tramboo Food Industry. Sehrish Javaid acquainted them with the varied businesses they are into. Mujeeb Tramboo explained the operational processes involved in the manufacturing processes of the water filtration and packaging techniques and discussed the company's dedication to technological developments, quality, and sustainability. “Experiential learning is essential for preparing the students for complex problems of the contemporary world,” Dr Mir Insha Farooq, Sr Assistant Prof said, adding the tour "aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a comprehensive education that goes beyond the classroom."

During the tour, students interacted with the company's owner to understand what inspired him to start the venture and gained insights into their sustainable practices, CSR activities and environmental contributions.