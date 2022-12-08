CUK’s English, Chemistry Deptts hold induction programme for freshers

Ganderbal: The departments of English and Chemistry of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised separate induction programmes for the newly admitted students at Arts Campus Duderhama and Nuner Campus respectively.

Inaugurating the 2-day programme in the English department, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the prospects and potentials of NEP 2020 to prepare effervescent manpower to tackle the challenges in nation building. He reiterated the need of transforming the university departments into centres of intellectual integrity and effective skill enhancement.

Addressing the students and faculty, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, enunciated that the centres of higher learning like Universities are ‘of the students, by the students, but for the society.’ Hence, the student community today, he said, needs to grow in the course of their studies in the university to be socially committed and responsible individuals.