CUK’s law Department wins quiz competition

Ganderbal: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) won the inter-college legal quiz competition 2022 organized by the Kashmir Law College Nowshera Srinagar.
The team comprised Sehrish Hakim, Fizza Assad, and Bisma Muzaffar of BA.LLB 8th and 5th semesters respectively. The team was felicitated by Dr. Syed Shahid Rashid, Principal, of Kashmir Law College.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Dean, School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, all the faculty members of the department congratulated the team for achieving the feat and wished them the best for their future.