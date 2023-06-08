CUK’s Law Deptt organises student visit to JJB

Ganderbal: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a visit for the students of BA.LLB 9th semester to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Budgam.

According to the department, the purpose was to give the students an insight into the functioning of the juvenile justice system and make them understand the Board’s role in rehabilitating and reintegrating children in conflict with law into the society.

The Board members provided an overview about their mandate, functions, and procedures, to the students. They highlighted the principles, and legal framework governing the treatment of children in conflict with the law, and explained the mandate and the role of the Board in safeguarding the rights and welfare of juvenile offenders.