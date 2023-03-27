CUK’s NSS camp holds interactive session, sensitisation programme

Ganderbal: In the ongoing seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) held under G20 University connect, an interactive session on learning skills was held for the students at Hanfia Model Secondary School, Gundirahman.
A statement of CUK issued here said that the session started with recitation of Holy Qur’an by NSS volunteer Sabreen.
Senior Assistant Professor Muhammad Sayid Bhat interacted with the students and provided guidance to acquire different learning skills by using Activity Method and Play Way Methods.
Programme Officer NSS Dinesh Kumar said that the objective of the programme was to educate the school children about the importance of different learning skills to tackle the academic endeavours as well as career prospective.
NSS also organised a sensitisation programme for the people at the school on the Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA).
The session started with recitation of Holy Qur’an by NSS Volunteer Murthza Amin. In his address, Finance Officer, and Coordinator NSS Mehrajuddin Shah said PSGA was the need of the hour.
He said that this type of act would ensure the services and products from concerned offices without any delays. Assistant Professor Imran of the Department of Law elaborated on different rights of consumers and the general public regarding the availability of services and products from different public offices.
Programme Officer NSS Dinesh Kumar, Nusrat Jaben, Muzamil Shah, school principal Abdul Majid Lone, and vice principal Junaid Ahmad Tantray were also present on the occasion.