CUK’s NSS camp holds interactive session, sensitisation programme

Ganderbal: In the ongoing seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) held under G20 University connect, an interactive session on learning skills was held for the students at Hanfia Model Secondary School, Gundirahman.

A statement of CUK issued here said that the session started with recitation of Holy Qur’an by NSS volunteer Sabreen.

Senior Assistant Professor Muhammad Sayid Bhat interacted with the students and provided guidance to acquire different learning skills by using Activity Method and Play Way Methods.

Programme Officer NSS Dinesh Kumar said that the objective of the programme was to educate the school children about the importance of different learning skills to tackle the academic endeavours as well as career prospective.