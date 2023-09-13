CUK’s SLS holds legal awareness programme

Ganderbal: The Department of Law’s School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a legal awareness programme through Legal Aid Clinic at Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS), Manigam and Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Kangan.
At BHSS, a team of students, including Tarun Kumar, Matiha Khan, Bisma Muzaffer, and Nazakat Ali Khan, conducted comprehensive sessions and enlightened the students about various legal issues.
The topics covered included consumer rights, elder abuse, environmental issues, and rights of disabled individuals, highlighting their significance and impact on society.
Similarly, another team of students comprising Suhaib Samad, Sadaf Iqbal, Masrat Reyaz, and Waqar Ahmad created awareness among the students at GHSS Kangan. Their sessions focused on subjects including Right to Information, prevention of sexual harassment, elder abuse, and prohibition of child marriage.
The programme was conducted under the expertise of Assistant Prof and Incharge Legal Aid Clinic Hilal Ahmad Najar, Assistant Prof Imran Ahad, and Assistant Prof Uzma Qadri supported and guided the students.
The programme not only provided knowledge on a wide range of legal issues, but also nurtured the students' confidence and public speaking skills.
The students were encouraged to actively participate, ask questions, and engage in insightful discussions.