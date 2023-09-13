CUK’s SLS holds legal awareness programme

Ganderbal: The Department of Law’s School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a legal awareness programme through Legal Aid Clinic at Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS), Manigam and Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Kangan.

At BHSS, a team of students, including Tarun Kumar, Matiha Khan, Bisma Muzaffer, and Nazakat Ali Khan, conducted comprehensive sessions and enlightened the students about various legal issues.

The topics covered included consumer rights, elder abuse, environmental issues, and rights of disabled individuals, highlighting their significance and impact on society.