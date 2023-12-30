Kashmir private schools preparing for CBSE shift

Srinagar, Dec 30: Scores of private schools across Kashmir are preparing for shifting to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The schools have submitted their files to the School Education Department (SED) to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) which would pave the way for their shift to CBSE affiliation.

A top official said that scores of schools had submitted their files to the Administrative Department of the SED but all these schools were awaiting the NOC from the department.

“As per the policy, the schools will be eligible to apply for CBSE affiliation only after getting NOC from the J&K School Education Department,” the official said.

The official said that some private schools had applied three to four months ago while other schools were also submitting their files to obtain NoC and apply for CBSE affiliation.

“After getting the NOC from the Administrative Department, the schools have to obtain another certificate from the concerned CEO besides getting NoC from other relevant departments as well,” the official said.

The move comes amid the J&K government’s decision to adopt a common curriculum in all schools from the 2024-25 academic session while the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) has also warned the private schools to order CBI probe if any institution was found charging admission fees at the time of new admissions.

“Scores of schools are applying for CBSE affiliation because of interference from the administrative department and JKBOSE,” a school proprietor said wishing not to be named.

He said his file had been pending in the SED for the last three months and the school was still awaiting NOC from the government.

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has withheld registration renewal forms of students of around 200 schools having land issues and other incomplete formalities.

The BOSE has decided to tag the students of these schools with nearby institutions to facilitate their appearance in the upcoming class 10th annual board examination.

Also, the government directed the J&K Board-affiliated private schools to prescribe the BOSE-published textbooks for students of all classes from class 1st to 12th.

The schools have been warned of disciplinary action and cancellation of registration for any deviation in the order.

“There will be a compromise on the quality of education if all the private schools adopt BOSE textbooks. CBSE schools enjoy the freedom to have their curriculum and do not face any interference from officers from ZEO to CEO level,” another school owner said.

He said that besides completing other formalities, the CBSE has set criteria to have 8 kanal land up to the higher secondary level to become eligible for their affiliation.

“Every school which has submitted the file to obtain NOC from the J&K government fulfills the criteria of the availability of the land to apply for CBSE affiliation,” he said.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in June 2023 reached out to the J&K School Education Department, seeking a timeline for the affiliation of BOSE-affiliated schools with the CBSE.

The official communication from the MoE was issued to the SED and asked to furnish the updated data regarding the affiliation status of schools in the Union Territories in a prescribed format.

“You are also requested to intimate the timeline for affiliation of government schools with CBSE, which are currently affiliated to state Board,” the official communication reads.

The discussion on the matter (affiliation) was held by the Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in a meeting chaired on May 4, 2023.

Following this, the SED dispatched a letter to the Director of School Education Kashmir and Jammu divisions besides the Project Director of Samagra Shiksha J&K and Secretary BOSE.

The officers were asked to furnish the updated data regarding the affiliation status of schools in the J&K.

An official said that following the communication from MoE, the data regarding the affiliation of government and private schools was submitted to the Administrative Department on time.

“However there has been no further communication on this matter,” the official said.