CURTAIN-RAISER | S P College to hold workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship, Innovations and Start-ups’

Srinagar: The Sri Pratap College Srinagar is set to hold a two-day national workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship, Innovations and Start-ups’ on 15-16 November, an initiative that aims to boost the startup culture in Jammu and Kashmir.
The mega event being held under the patronage and mentorship of college principal Prof (Dr) Khurshid A Khan has been organised by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of the college in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC) to help boost the culture of innovations and start-ups.
The inaugural session on November 15 will be chaired by Commissioner/Secretary to Govt, Science and Technology Department Saurabh Bhagat as Chief Guest, while Director Colleges J&K Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai is expected to be the Guest of Honour and Prof Anil K Gupta (Padma Shri awardee), Founder, Honey Bee Network, SRISTI, GIAN & NIF will deliver the keynote address. Prof Khan, the chief patron of the workshop, will share the dais and deliver the welcome address.
Dr Shabana Aslam, Convener CIED and Assistant Professor Botany said more than 175 participants including faculty members from colleges and universities in J&K UT, students from different institutions and aspiring innovators have registered for the workshop, which will include technical sessions by reputed resource persons on varied aspects of innovation, entrepreneurship and startups.
An ‘Idea Contest’ on innovations is part of the programme where aspiring innovators will present their innovative ideas for further development as startups. A technical committee shall evaluate shortlisted ideas for award of seed money by the JKSTIC of the DST, Government of J&K.