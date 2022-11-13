CURTAIN-RAISER | S P College to hold workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship, Innovations and Start-ups’

Srinagar: The Sri Pratap College Srinagar is set to hold a two-day national workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship, Innovations and Start-ups’ on 15-16 November, an initiative that aims to boost the startup culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mega event being held under the patronage and mentorship of college principal Prof (Dr) Khurshid A Khan has been organised by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of the college in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC) to help boost the culture of innovations and start-ups.

The inaugural session on November 15 will be chaired by Commissioner/Secretary to Govt, Science and Technology Department Saurabh Bhagat as Chief Guest, while Director Colleges J&K Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai is expected to be the Guest of Honour and Prof Anil K Gupta (Padma Shri awardee), Founder, Honey Bee Network, SRISTI, GIAN & NIF will deliver the keynote address. Prof Khan, the chief patron of the workshop, will share the dais and deliver the welcome address.