CUS holds its 3rd academic council meeting

Srinagar: The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) Saturday convened its third Academic Council meeting at Taseer Hall of Amar Singh College, Srinagar.

A statement of CUS issued here said that chairing the CUS meeting, Vice Chancellor (VC) CUS Prof Qayyum Husain in his address said that the academy would provide coaching and other facilities to the students so that they are able to compete in the civil services and other competitive examinations at all India level.

He also clarified that the matter would be taken up with the Higher Education Department for requisite modalities.

Regarding the establishment of ‘Sophisticated Instrumentation Facility and Innovation Centre’, the VC said that there was great stress on research work in National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and to provide better facilities to students, CUS has proposed to establish a well equipped Instrumentation Facility and Innovation Centre at its Gogji Bagh campus.