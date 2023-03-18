CUS holds its 3rd academic council meeting

Srinagar: The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) Saturday convened its third Academic Council meeting at Taseer Hall of Amar Singh College, Srinagar.
A statement of CUS issued here said that chairing the CUS meeting, Vice Chancellor (VC) CUS Prof Qayyum Husain in his address said that the academy would provide coaching and other facilities to the students so that they are able to compete in the civil services and other competitive examinations at all India level.
He also clarified that the matter would be taken up with the Higher Education Department for requisite modalities.
Regarding the establishment of ‘Sophisticated Instrumentation Facility and Innovation Centre’, the VC said that there was great stress on research work in National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and to provide better facilities to students, CUS has proposed to establish a well equipped Instrumentation Facility and Innovation Centre at its Gogji Bagh campus.
“The matter will also be pursued with the Higher Education Department,” he said
The VC said that one of the initiatives of NEP-2020 was to integrate skill development in the mainstream education noting that the varsity wants to equip the students with skills to enhance their employability, which matches the expectations of the industry.
“In this direction, the university intends to establish a Skill Development Centre for which a detailed project shall be submitted to the university syndicate,” he said.
Registrar CUS Khurshid Ahmad Mir briefed the members about the various items on agenda, including the matters meant for ratification and those proposed for consideration in the higher decision making bodies.
Among the items placed before the Academic Council for discussion and consideration included establishment of Residential Coaching Academy, Centralised Instrumentation Facility and Innovation Centre, and Skill Development Centre.
With NEP and a new academic calendar in vogue, the university has decided to replace the IG Programmes with two-year PG programmes from the ensuing session.
The items put forth for ratification also included regulations governing four year undergraduate programmes, regulations governing the establishment and operation of academic bank of credits, adoption of syllabus, course and credit structure for the students of semesters I and II admitted under NEP-2020, introduction of Persian, Music, and Public Administration as a major subject at UG level and re-structuring of the faculties of the CUS.
Dean Academic Affairs CUS Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Lone was also present on the occasion.