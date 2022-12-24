CUS students protest, accuse varsity of not participating in sports events

Srinagar: The students from the constituent colleges of the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) on Saturday staged a massive protest and accused the University administration of not participating in national level sports activities.

The protesting students said the move has disappointed the students as the varsity marred the future of students who want to participate in inter-University sports activities. "From the last three years, we have not participated in any sports activity which is really disappointing for us. We are really deprived of sports facilities by the varsity administration," the students said who had assembled in the Srinagar press enclave to stage a protest against the Cluster University.

"Students from other Universities including Cluster University Jammu are regularly participating in all sports events but our university is lagging behind in it and do not provide us a chance to participate in sports events," the students said.