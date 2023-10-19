CUS’s KASRC achieves national recognition, forms valuable partnership

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Kashmir Advanced Scientific Research Centre (KASRC) of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has garnered national recognition as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) institute under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), a division of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to KASRC’s unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and innovation.

The KASRC under the supervision of its Vice-Chancellor CUS, Prof Qayyum Husain has embraced invaluable partnerships and expanded its horizons, signaling a promising era for scientific research and development in the region.

One of the most significant highlights is the induction of Dr Shahzad Aasim, a musician turned Neuro acoustician and the founder of KASRC, as a lifetime member of the Indian Academy of Neuroscience.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr Aasim said this prestigious honor highlights “our pioneering work in the field of neuro acoustics which is an emerging discipline that explores the intricate relationship between sound, human brain, and cognitive functions.”

“KASRC is actively involved in the Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI), a research project initiated by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India,” he said.

He said this initiative aims to harness the power of cognitive science to address real-world challenges, showcasing KASRC’s commitment to utilising science and technology for the betterment of society, aligning with the national mission of Science and Technology for a New India.