CWSR KU holds outreach programme

Srinagar: The Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Sociology organised an outreach programme on ‘Health and Hygiene for Women’.
The day-long activity was held in Shanpora area of Srinagar, in the interiors of Dal Lake, on directions of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Coordinator CWSR Dr Roshan Ara led the outreach programme, which was attended by other faculty members of CWSR including Dr Shazia Malik, Dr Rabiya Bazaz and Dr Suhail Hakak, besides students of CWSR semester 3rd (Batch 2021) and a few non-teaching staff members.
Dr Roshan Ara highlighted the objectives of the programme, which, she said, aimed at raising awareness in the locality about the importance of women’s good health and hygiene. She impressed upon the participating women to not neglect their health concerns and also offered tips to them on how they can maintain good hygiene.
Dr Ara thanked the University authorities for their constant support to programmes being held by the CWSR.
Dr Shazia Malik encouraged young girls to “break the glass ceiling” and emerge as “independent individuals” when it comes to decision-making, while Dr Rabiya Bazaz emphasised the need to take the reproductive health of women very seriously saying any trivialisation can lead to other co-morbidities and complicate matters. Dr Suhail Hakak talked about the social and economic manifestations of women’s health and how the whole dynamics needs to be well understood.
The event concluded with distribution of sanitary pads, face-masks and sanitisers among the participating women.