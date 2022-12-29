CWSR KU holds outreach programme

Srinagar: The Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Sociology organised an outreach programme on ‘Health and Hygiene for Women’.

The day-long activity was held in Shanpora area of Srinagar, in the interiors of Dal Lake, on directions of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Coordinator CWSR Dr Roshan Ara led the outreach programme, which was attended by other faculty members of CWSR including Dr Shazia Malik, Dr Rabiya Bazaz and Dr Suhail Hakak, besides students of CWSR semester 3rd (Batch 2021) and a few non-teaching staff members.