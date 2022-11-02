CWSR KU organises workshop for ‘gender champions’

Srinagar: The Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir on Wednesday organised a one-day training workshop for ‘gender champions’ nominated by the varsity.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural session, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a special guest on the occasion, reiterated the University administration’s commitment to pursue and strengthen gender equality in the University with policy interventions and other necessary measures.

Dean School of Applied Sciences Prof Nahida Tabasum, who was the chief guest, called for doing away with gender biases and stereotypes which, she said, are “ingrained in our minds.” She said the main aim of such programmes is to promote gender equality across institutions.

Prof Nahida congratulated the CWSR coordinator Dr Shazia Malik and her team for taking the initiative of ‘gender champions’ and for making efforts in organising the current programme.