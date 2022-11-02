CWSR KU organises workshop for ‘gender champions’

Srinagar: The Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir on Wednesday organised a one-day training workshop for ‘gender champions’ nominated by the varsity.
Addressing the participants at the inaugural session, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a special guest on the occasion, reiterated the University administration’s commitment to pursue and strengthen gender equality in the University with policy interventions and other necessary measures.
Dean School of Applied Sciences Prof Nahida Tabasum, who was the chief guest, called for doing away with gender biases and stereotypes which, she said, are “ingrained in our minds.” She said the main aim of such programmes is to promote gender equality across institutions.
Prof Nahida congratulated the CWSR coordinator Dr Shazia Malik and her team for taking the initiative of ‘gender champions’ and for making efforts in organising the current programme.
Earlier, the programme started with a welcome address by Dr Roshan Ara, Assistant Professor, CWSR. “In response to the mandatory orders issued by the UGC for creating an environment of security and dignity of women within educational institutions, the CWSR established a Gender Championship Club to train and sensitise all the nominated students. Equality for women is the progress for all and achieving gender parity is a responsibility of every individual,” Dr Ara said.
Chief resource person Prof Pam Rajput, Professor Emeritus, Punjab University Chandigarh highlighted the main objective of organising such workshops. “Gender championship networks will bring together female and male decision-makers who are determined to break gender barriers and achieve gender parity,” she said.
The technical sessions were jointly conducted by Prof Rajput and Dr Ameer Sultana, Assistant Professor, Punjab University.
Dr Fatima Buchh, Research Officer CWSR, delivered the vote of thanks.