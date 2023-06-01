Dagger Gunners Baramulla celebrates Platinum Jubilee

Baramulla: Amidst an atmosphere steeped in reverence and gratitude, the Dagger Gunners Baramulla on Thursday celebrated a momentous occasion on their Platinum Jubilee, marking their 75th raising day.
The ceremony was organised at Headquarters 19, Artillery Brigade here.
The commemorative event witnessed officers paying solemn floral tributes to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.
The wreath-laying ceremony, held with utmost respect and discipline, served as a poignant reminder of the unwavering commitment and unity within the division.
The wreath-laying ceremony, organised with great reverence at Dagger War Memorial was attended by officers from all ranks, highlighting the unity and solidarity within the division.
With heads held high and hearts heavy with respect, the officers patiently waited their turn to honor the brave souls who had laid down their lives for the nation.
The officers, dressed impeccably in their uniforms, stood as a symbol of the discipline ingrained within them reflecting the core values of the Indian Army.