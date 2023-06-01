Dagger Gunners Baramulla celebrates Platinum Jubilee

Baramulla: Amidst an atmosphere steeped in reverence and gratitude, the Dagger Gunners Baramulla on Thursday celebrated a momentous occasion on their Platinum Jubilee, marking their 75th raising day.

The ceremony was organised at Headquarters 19, Artillery Brigade here.

The commemorative event witnessed officers paying solemn floral tributes to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

The wreath-laying ceremony, held with utmost respect and discipline, served as a poignant reminder of the unwavering commitment and unity within the division.