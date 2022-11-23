Dagger Parivaar School Baramulla holds annual day

Baramulla: First annual day function was celebrated at Dagger Parivaar School Baramulla. The school is designed for specially-abled children of Baramulla with a current strength of 66 children with different medical conditions.

The guests of honor Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Punit Balan came all the way from Pune to motivate the children. Students performed various activities like group dance, group songs, solo dance etc. The captivating energy and enthusiasm were praised by the parents and the civil officials.

The association of the Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation for the noble initiative in the valley was well appreciated by all spectators.

The teachers were also felicitated for their hard work and dedication to the students and school. On the occasion, Major General Ajay Chandpuria, GOC 19 Infantry Division, interacted with the parents and reiterated the Army’s support for the development of the local population.