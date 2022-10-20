Dangiwacha HSS enters into 100th year of inception

Srinagar: Dangiwacha Higher Secondary School (HSS) entered into 100th year of its inception.

According to a press note, founded on October 20, 1922 as an elementary school and located on shop roofs it has gone a long way in servicing and catering the educational needs and requirements of two picturesque areas of Rafiabad and Qaziabad.

It has the honour of producing 1000s of veterans in all spheres of life , be it science, research, medicine , engineering, administration or public servants or professionals in broadcasting.