Dangiwacha HSS enters into 100th year of inception

Srinagar: Dangiwacha Higher Secondary School (HSS) entered into 100th year of its inception.
According to a press note, founded on October 20, 1922 as an elementary school and located on shop roofs it has gone a long way in servicing and catering the educational needs and requirements of two picturesque areas of Rafiabad and Qaziabad.
It has the honour of producing 1000s of veterans in all spheres of life , be it science, research, medicine , engineering, administration or public servants or professionals in broadcasting.
Today day long celebrations were held in the Chinar Park of the school premises. Dr Rafeeq Masoodi,IBS, former ADG Doordarshan and secretary cultural academy and alumni of the instruction was the chief guest.GM Lone CEO Bramaulla, GJ Zargar,KAS, CEO cable car corporation, Dr Sertej Singh Principal Ganderbal Sports College, Prof Shabir Shah of Dental College; Dr A Q Shah surgeon specialist, Prof M Ashraf Shah former Principal GDC Sopore and hundreds others alumni too were present. Students performed many cultural items and were later felicitated by Dr Masoodi and Lone, chief education officer Baramulla.