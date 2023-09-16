DBU ADMISSION ROW | Varsity suspends class work, orders hostel evacuation

Srinagar: As tensions continue to escalate at Desh Bhagat University (DBU) in Punjab, authorities have issued a directive for hostel boarders, predominantly students from Kashmir, to vacate the premises amid mounting uncertainty surrounding the shifting of admissions to another college within the university's campus.

This unfolding situation stems from a controversy that has gripped DBU, with nursing students who enrolled for the 2020 academic session finding themselves in a state of despair.

As already reported by this newspaper, the students complain that their registrations were covertly transferred to an unapproved college within the DBU campus, resulting in widespread protests and a shocking police lathi charge that left several female students injured and unconscious. Disturbing videos of the police lathi charge quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Amid the chaos, DBU has suspended all class work for nursing and physiotherapy students and has instructed the affected students, including females, to vacate their hostels and return to their homes.