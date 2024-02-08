DC Baramulla flags off 20 students for educational tour of IIT Kanpur

Baramulla, Feb 8: In a significant initiative to foster educational enrichment and broaden the horizons of young minds, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa in the presence of CEO, Balbir Singh Raina, flagged off a group of 20 students from different Government Educational Institutes in Baramulla for an immersive six-day educational exposure tour of IIT Kanpur.

The six-day educational tour of the IIT aims to provide students with a firsthand experience of the renowned educational institution, providing them insights into cutting-edge research, technological advancements, and academic excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasised the importance of youth-oriented programs, highlighting their role in broadening individuals’ vision and horizons of knowledge.

Minga Sherpa underscored that such experiences provide opportunities for exploration and learning beyond traditional classrooms.

The educational tour to IIT Kanpur signifies a commitment of the administration to nurture talent at young age and foster a culture of continuous learning and growth among the youth of Baramulla.