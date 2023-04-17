DCJ student of CUK speaks about Dr Ambedkar in Central Hall of Parliament

After the event, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla interacted with the students. Later the students visited the Raj Ghat and the National War Memorial.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Dean Academic Affairs and Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of the Departments, HOD DCJ, Dr. Arif Nazir congratulated Iram for bringing repute and commendation to the university by being nominated as one of the speakers on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Ravinder Nath, in his congratulatory message, appreciated Iram for her exuberant speech about Ambedkar in the Central Hall of the Parliament and said that this should encourage other students who also have a potential to speak about the leaders and other issues, at different platforms.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof. Shahid Rasool, said the DCJ student has made the department and the university proud by participating in the programme. He asked other students to follow the footsteps of Iram and show a proactive approach in participating in such events. Prof. Rasool thanked DSW for facilitating her participation.