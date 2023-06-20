Deaf and dumb student qualifies class 10th exams

Srinagar: Muzamil Shakeel Ahmad Beigh, a deaf and dumb student from Kralweth Kunzer village in Gulmarg has passed the class 10th examinations by scoring 287 marks out of 500.

Beigh's accomplishment serves as an inspiration to countless others facing similar challenges.

Despite his disabilities, Beigh has displayed a strong will to succeed. His aspiration is to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) shows his resilience and determination to overcome obstacles and excel in life.

Speaking about his success, Beigh, using a combination of hints and signals, conveyed his profound joy and unwavering determination to succeed in life, while expressing his aspirations to join the IPS and make a significant impact in the future.