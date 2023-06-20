Deaf and dumb student qualifies class 10th exams

Srinagar: Muzamil Shakeel Ahmad Beigh, a deaf and dumb student from Kralweth Kunzer village in Gulmarg has passed the class 10th examinations by scoring 287 marks out of 500.
Beigh's accomplishment serves as an inspiration to countless others facing similar challenges.
Despite his disabilities, Beigh has displayed a strong will to succeed. His aspiration is to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) shows his resilience and determination to overcome obstacles and excel in life.
Speaking about his success, Beigh, using a combination of hints and signals, conveyed his profound joy and unwavering determination to succeed in life, while expressing his aspirations to join the IPS and make a significant impact in the future.
The credit for Beigh's remarkable achievement goes to his dedicated teachers and the management of the Mohammadia Institute in Kunzer, Gulmarg. The teachers have tirelessly nurtured him from his early school years up until his recent success in the class 10 examinations.
The teachers and management have played a crucial role in shaping Beigh's dreams and providing him with the necessary support to accomplish them.
Beigh’s success has brought immense joy and pride to his family. His mother, Shabana Yousuf, expressed her overwhelming emotions upon learning of her child's accomplishment.
His father, Shakeel Ahmad Beigh, expressed his immense pride in his son's achievements and highlighted that his disabilities do not define his capabilities.