Deptt of Maths wins CUK inter-departmental football tourney

Ganderbal: The Department of Mathematics Thursday won the inter-departmental football tournament by defeating the Department of Physical Education, during the finals at Tulmulla here.

The Department of Mathematics took an early lead in the first half through Bilal, and the half-time score ended at 1:0 during the football tournament 2022-23.

The players of the Department of Physical Education created many chances during the 2nd half but were not able to convert, and during the injury time, Saqib of the Department of Mathematics scored another goal, making his team victorious.

Hashim Veeran of the Department of Physical Education bagged the golden ball by scoring ten (10) goals during the tournament. The tournament was played on a knock-out basis and was organized by the Department of Physical Education in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW).