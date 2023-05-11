Deptt of Maths wins CUK inter-departmental football tourney

Ganderbal: The Department of Mathematics Thursday won the inter-departmental football tournament by defeating the Department of Physical Education, during the finals at Tulmulla here.
The Department of Mathematics took an early lead in the first half through Bilal, and the half-time score ended at 1:0 during the football tournament 2022-23.
The players of the Department of Physical Education created many chances during the 2nd half but were not able to convert, and during the injury time, Saqib of the Department of Mathematics scored another goal, making his team victorious.
Hashim Veeran of the Department of Physical Education bagged the golden ball by scoring ten (10) goals during the tournament. The tournament was played on a knock-out basis and was organized by the Department of Physical Education in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW).
Congratulating the teams and organizers, Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said the university will soon have a good sports infrastructure.
Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani said that winning or losing is a part of the game, but what is important is maintaining the spirit of the game.
The function was attended by Prof. G N Malik, former Dean and Head School of Education, KU, Director of DIQA Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah, Prof Nighat Basu, former Dean and Head SoE-CUK, Head DCJ Dr. Arif Nazir and Coordinator Physical Education/ Coordinator of University Sports, Dr. Mohammad Muzamil Shah, faculty members and administrative staff.
The North Zone Inter University Football Players, AIU Wushu Player (Women), and the CUK Women's Cricket team were felicitated during the closing ceremony.