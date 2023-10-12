Develop national-level digital database for policy planning in pesticide use: SKUAST-K VC

Srinagar: The 31st annual meet of All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues concluded on Thursday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus.

The three-day national meeting was attended by more than 100 delegates from all over the country to deliberate on the safe and judicious use of pesticides in agriculture, horticulture, food and food products to minimize the pesticide residue in them for the safety of human health and environment.