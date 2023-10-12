Develop national-level digital database for policy planning in pesticide use: SKUAST-K VC

Srinagar: The 31st annual meet of All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues concluded on Thursday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus.
The three-day national meeting was attended by more than 100 delegates from all over the country to deliberate on the safe and judicious use of pesticides in agriculture, horticulture, food and food products to minimize the pesticide residue in them for the safety of human health and environment.
In his remarks during the valedictory function, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai emphasized on development of a digital database at National and Block Chain Levels for traceability and policy planning in pesticide use and residue analysis in different commodities. He also recommended the development and use of AI and machine learning-based techniques for higher sensitivity and automation in the detection of pesticides in food products including fruits, vegetables etc. for international as well as domestic markets.
Dr SC Dubey congratulated all the centres across the country for the wonderful work in the field of pesticides, heavy metals, and antibiotics.