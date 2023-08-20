DEVELOPING SCIENTIFIC TEMPER | Govt setting up virtual reality labs in schools

Srinagar: In a significant development, the School Education Department (SED) is setting up one virtual reality laboratory in each district of Jammu and Kashmir with an aim of developing scientific temper among the school-going children.

The Virtual Reality laboratories have been sanctioned under the innovation component of Samagra Shiksha scheme and project cost of each laboratory is Rs 10 lakh.

“The Ministry of Education last year sanctioned 20 such laboratories and one laboratory is being set up in each district. The work is going on in every district,” an official said.

He said that the laboratory would be set up in a higher secondary school of each district for which the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India has set up 21 parameters for selecting the school.