DHSK, Edu Deptt join hands to make schools tobacco free

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) have joined hands to make educational institutions tobacco free across Kashmir.

In this regard, the DSEK held a divisional level sensitization training programme for officers of School Education Department regarding the ill effects of the Tobacco products and implementation of Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution (COTPA)-2023.

The initiative has been taken in view of the increasing trend among youth getting addicted towards tobacco use. The DHSK and DSEK on Thursday deliberated on the issue and chalked out strategies to control the use of tobacco by school going children.