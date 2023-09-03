DIET Bandipora faces staff crunch; NEP implementation hit

Bandipora: The lack of staff at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has hampered the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP).

According to official records, only one out of the seven posts of Head of Department (HoD) are filled.

The remaining six posts, which are “very crucial for the institute’s functionality” have been vacant for a long time.

Moreover, eight out of 11 lecturer posts in the DIET are also vacant, leaving only three lecturers to work.

An insider said that the unfilled posts had almost “collapsed” the functionality of the institute, which has a primary role in implementing the NEP.