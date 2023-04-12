Director IITM Srinagar releases book

Srinagar: Director IITM Srinagar Dr R A Thakur released a groundbreaking book on potential appraisal titled "Potential Appraisal: Concept, Issues, and Trends."

Published by BigFoot Publications India, this book is the only one of its kind in the world with this specific title and covers a range of topics related to assessing and developing potential in individuals. The book was released simultaneously in 63 countries across the globe.

The book offers valuable insights and practical advice on the process of potential appraisal, including the use of various tools and techniques such as psychometric assessments, competency-based interviews, and performance management systems. It also explores the importance of potential appraisal in organizational development, talent management, and succession planning.