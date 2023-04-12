Director IITM Srinagar releases book

Srinagar: Director IITM Srinagar Dr R A Thakur released a groundbreaking book on potential appraisal titled "Potential Appraisal: Concept, Issues, and Trends."
Published by BigFoot Publications India, this book is the only one of its kind in the world with this specific title and covers a range of topics related to assessing and developing potential in individuals. The book was released simultaneously in 63 countries across the globe.
The book offers valuable insights and practical advice on the process of potential appraisal, including the use of various tools and techniques such as psychometric assessments, competency-based interviews, and performance management systems. It also explores the importance of potential appraisal in organizational development, talent management, and succession planning.
Dr Thakur's book has been well-received by experts in the field of human resources and management, who have praised its comprehensive and practical approach to potential appraisal. It is expected to be a valuable resource for professionals involved in human resources, talent management, and leadership development .
In a statement, Dr Thakur expressed his gratitude for the positive reception of his book, saying, "I am thrilled to see my work on Potential Appraisal being recognized and appreciated by experts in the field. I hope this book will serve as a valuable resource for professionals seeking to enhance their skills in assessing and developing potential."