District Administration Ganderbal embarks on a mission to achieve 100% literacy

Ganderbal: The district administration Ganderbal has embarked on a mission to achieve a 100% literacy in the district. In a first of its kind initiative, the district administration Ganderbal launched 'GAASH Literacy Campaign'. The GAASH Literacy Campaign was recently launched by the Chief Secretary J&K Dr Arun Kumar Mehta during his visit to the Ganderbal district.

Officials said that the initiative has been started by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh who is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Officials informed that various awareness programs are running effectively in various Aganwardi centers of the district under the campaign.