District Administration Ganderbal embarks on a mission to achieve 100% literacy

Ganderbal: The district administration Ganderbal has embarked on a mission to achieve a 100% literacy in the district. In a first of its kind initiative, the district administration Ganderbal launched 'GAASH Literacy Campaign'. The GAASH Literacy Campaign was recently launched by the Chief Secretary J&K Dr Arun Kumar Mehta during his visit to the Ganderbal district.
Officials said that the initiative has been started by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh who is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
Officials informed that various awareness programs are running effectively in various Aganwardi centers of the district under the campaign.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, the DC Ganderbal Shyambir Singh said that the GAASH Literacy Campaign was recently launched by the district administration with the purpose to enlighten general masses. The DC said that the literacy campaign shall continue till 2 October and would focus on the areas of knowledge of English as well as Urdu alphabets, numerical numbers, ability to sign instead of casting thumb impressions, identification of sign boards so that illiterates are able to write their own name and the names of their family members. He said that this needs a collective efforts to make the campaign a success.
Deputy Commissioner has directed all the concerned departments to ensure mass mobilization involving Aganwardi workers, teachers and SHG members.
DC Ganderbal also chaired the meeting of concerned officers to discuss the progress on implementation of GAASH Literacy Campaign in the district.