DLSA Ganderbal trains CUK law students during internship programme

Srinagar: An internship programme of law students from Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organized by District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, concluded on Thursday.

According to a statement of DLSA Ganderbal, the programme was organised to sensitize and encourage the students to work for the upliftment of the underprivileged of the society. The programme, the statement said, was also aimed at making the college and school students aware about different NALSA schemes and various other laws. The programme which was initiated on August 27 under the guidance of M Tabasum, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal concluded today with the visit of Law students to J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal here.