DLSA hosts legal awareness programme on ragging

Samba: District Legal Services Authority Samba Tuesday organised a legal awareness programme on ‘ragging menace’ in collaboration with Dogra Law College.

The event was held as per the Action Plan issued by J&K Legal Services Authority Samba (JKLSA) and also under the directions and able guidance of Yesh Pal Kotwal, Worthy Chairman, District Legal Services Authority Samba (also Principal District and Sessions Judge Samba).

Adnan Sayeed, Additional District and Sessions Judge Samba was special guest. In his address, he sensitised the students and briefed them about the different strategies and action plan for curbing the menace of Ragging in the institution by adopting various measures and activities.

Gulchain Singh Charak, Chairman, Dogra Educational Trust also spoke on the occasion as to how the guidelines of the Supreme Court in Aman Kachroo’s Case are being followed in their educational institutions in its true matter and spirit.