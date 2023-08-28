DLSA hosts legal awareness programme on ragging

Samba: District Legal Services Authority Samba Tuesday organised a legal awareness programme on ‘ragging menace’ in collaboration with Dogra Law College.
The event was held as per the Action Plan issued by J&K Legal Services Authority Samba (JKLSA) and also under the directions and able guidance of Yesh Pal Kotwal, Worthy Chairman, District Legal Services Authority Samba (also Principal District and Sessions Judge Samba).
Adnan Sayeed, Additional District and Sessions Judge Samba was special guest. In his address, he sensitised the students and briefed them about the different strategies and action plan for curbing the menace of Ragging in the institution by adopting various measures and activities.
Gulchain Singh Charak, Chairman, Dogra Educational Trust also spoke on the occasion as to how the guidelines of the Supreme Court in Aman Kachroo’s Case are being followed in their educational institutions in its true matter and spirit.
Welcome address was presented by Avdhesh Pratap, Principal, Dogra Law College, Bari Brahamana, Samba, while formal vote of thanks was presented by Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Samba.
Speaking on the occasion, Hitesh Sharma, Panel Advocate, DLSA Samba who was also a resource person for today’s program gave a brief description about the Menace of Ragging and its Legal Canons.
This Anti Ragging Awareness Programme was organized with an aim to raise awareness about the negative consequences of Ragging and to promote a culture of empathy, respect and inclusivity among students of the institution.
This event was attended by Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust, Samardev Singh Charak, Director, Dogra Group of Colleges and Campus Development, Dr. Darshana Sharma, Parema Bakshi, Convener, Legal Aid Committee, Academic Coordinators of Dogra Law College, Bari Brahmana Samba, Faculty Members and students of Dogra Law College, Bari Brahamana, Samba, staff and PLVs of DLSA Samba.
In the end of the programme, the students who shared their Discourses on the subject theme were felicitated by worthy special guest.