DLSA rolls out special initiative to educate slum children in Ganderbal

The DLSA added that every child of the age of six to fourteen years shall have a right to free and compulsory education in a neighbourhood school till completion of elementary education.

“For the purpose of sub-section (1), no child shall be liable to pay any kind of fee or charges or expenses which may prevent him or her from pursuing and completing the elementary education: Provided that a child suffering from disability, as defined in Clause (i) of Section 2 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection and Full Participation) Act, 1996 (1 of 1996), shall have the right to pursue free and compulsory elementary education in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the said Act.”

“Whereas, it has came to the notice of this authority that a number of people from outside UT of J&K have migrated to district Ganderbal and are presently living in Jhuggi huts (slum swellings) at different places of district Ganderbal and children of these non-UT migrant workers are begging in many places of district Ganderbal, who are neglected by their parents and being compelled to work or to beg at an early age in order to support their families. Since their fundamental right to free and compulsory education is being violated either due to the circumstances or lack of knowledge, the concerned departments have a significant role and responsibility for the implementation of the provision of elementary education to achieve the goal of Universalization of Elementary Education (UEE),” it said.