DLSA rolls out special initiative to educate slum children in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The district legal service authority (DLSA), Ganderbal has started reaching out to slum areas for bringing back the children to school in the Ganderbal district.
“Right to free and compulsory education for all children up to the age of 14 years is a constitutional right. “Education for all” declares that everyone has a right to education. Its aim is to give everyone a chance to learn and benefit from basic education – not as an accident of circumstance, or as a privilege, but as a right. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 as well as Article 21-A, inserted in the Constitution of India through the Constitution (86th Amendment) Act, 2002, became operational on 1st April 2010. Whereas, section 3 of “The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009”, describes the Right of child to free and compulsory education” reads an order from Secretary DLSA Ganderbal.
The DLSA added that every child of the age of six to fourteen years shall have a right to free and compulsory education in a neighbourhood school till completion of elementary education.
“For the purpose of sub-section (1), no child shall be liable to pay any kind of fee or charges or expenses which may prevent him or her from pursuing and completing the elementary education: Provided that a child suffering from disability, as defined in Clause (i) of Section 2 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection and Full Participation) Act, 1996 (1 of 1996), shall have the right to pursue free and compulsory elementary education in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the said Act.”
“Whereas, it has came to the notice of this authority that a number of people from outside UT of J&K have migrated to district Ganderbal and are presently living in Jhuggi huts (slum swellings) at different places of district Ganderbal and children of these non-UT migrant workers are begging in many places of district Ganderbal, who are neglected by their parents and being compelled to work or to beg at an early age in order to support their families. Since their fundamental right to free and compulsory education is being violated either due to the circumstances or lack of knowledge, the concerned departments have a significant role and responsibility for the implementation of the provision of elementary education to achieve the goal of Universalization of Elementary Education (UEE),” it said.
Chief Education Officer, Ganderbal, Assistant Labour Commissioner Ganderbal, District Child Protection Officer, Ganderbal, and Chairperson Child Welfare Committee, Ganderbal, have been directed to constitute a team of “Officers / Officials / members of concerned departments, consisting of at least 04 members, who shall coordinate with this authority for launching a special drive in these slum places in order to enroll these children of non-UT migrant workers in the nearby schools wherever they are presently living or to make some alternate arrangement for their education under rules in order to provide them free and compulsory elementary Education. The teams may be constituted within a period of 7 days under intimation to this office at an earliest.
“Further, all Tehsildars of district Ganderbal in consultation with concerned SHOs shall identify these non-UT slum children of migrant workers and send the complete list to this office along with all their details.”