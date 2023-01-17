DoE SKUAST-K flags off exposure tour under different skill trainings

All these trainings are going on at Directorate of Extension in collaboration with National Institute of Agricultural Extension management (MANAGE) Hyderabad. Under the different flagship programmes, it is mandatory to organize exposure tour of the trainees to different institutes/places demonstrating them up scaling of technology.

The basis objective for this is to provide a platform to the trainees to expand their knowledge and skill by visiting to the institutes/places where new technologies and techniques related to agriculture and allied sectors are being put to use for the benefit of farming community.

The STRY trainees were sent on an exposure tour to Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil whereas DAESI and CCINM trainees proceeded to KVK Srinagar to enhance their knowledge and upgrade their skills.

Prof. Makhdoomi further said that in the financial year DoE, SKUAST-K has organised 40 skill training so far in various aspects related to agriculture and allied sectors and 10 more STRY training will be completed before the end of this financial year.

Through these skill trainings rural youths are being trained ultimately to set up their own income generating units. These skill trainings have proved to be a very important intervention for employment and income generation of rural youths from different parts of this region.