'Don’t violate norms'

Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir has directed all the leading schools of Kashmir Valley to follow the directions of the Fee Fixation Committee and don’t violate any rules.
Joint Director Education Rouf-ur-Rehman told the news agency Kashmir News Trust there was a meeting today in which representatives of various schools and parents participated. “It was a platform to bridge the gap between parents and schools and resolve the issues amicably,” he said.
Joint Director Education further said that parents need to get a universal order issued from the Fee Fixation Committee so that matters get settled in a decent way.
He said that parents have some grievances while authorities from different schools have different points of view regarding different subjects.
“Once Fee and Fixation Committee comes up with an order, we will implement that in letter and spirit,” Rouf-ur-Rehman said and appealed to the leading schools to follow the rules laid down by the Directorate of School Education and Fee Fixation Committee. [KNT]