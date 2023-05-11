'Don’t violate norms'

Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir has directed all the leading schools of Kashmir Valley to follow the directions of the Fee Fixation Committee and don’t violate any rules.

Joint Director Education Rouf-ur-Rehman told the news agency Kashmir News Trust there was a meeting today in which representatives of various schools and parents participated. “It was a platform to bridge the gap between parents and schools and resolve the issues amicably,” he said.

Joint Director Education further said that parents need to get a universal order issued from the Fee Fixation Committee so that matters get settled in a decent way.