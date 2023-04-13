DPS Budgam celebrates Graduation Day

The ceremonies commenced with the welcome speech by Principal Mehfooz Aslam followed by an address by chief guests to the gathering. The Principal highlighted the vision of the school and role of parents in the students’ learning process.

Johnson Joseph stressed upon the importance of parents being patient and receptive with their children. Rayees Bhat emphasised upon the need of spending quality time with the children. The special guest. Shahid Khan, an eminent educationist interacted with parents and apprised them about certain important issues that concern every parent.

“The celebration began with the prayer followed by beautiful graduation songs by the children. The most important part of the day was the felicitation of young graduates wherein the little scholars dressed in Graduation robes and capes walked the stage. They received their certificates of graduation. Book release of Class 12th student Mohammad Azam was held on the said occasion. Mohammad Azam was appreciated for his wonderful work in his book "Words of a Young Writer". The book which is a collection of poems, short stories and letters expresses the deserted emotions and the very experience of a silent soul with the society,” the organisers said in a statement.

Mohammad Qais of Class 5th was also hailed for his accomplishment as a Champion in the U-12 Lawn Tennis Championship. The tournament was organised by the District Lawn Tennis Association in collaboration with J&K Lawn Tennis Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council.

The programme culminated with the vote of thanks by Tanveer Joo Junior school in charge. It was indeed a joyous and memorable day for the little ones. Parents expressed their gratitude towards the school and the teachers for instilling humility and self esteem amongst children through varied spectrum of activities.