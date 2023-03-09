DPS Budgam celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’

Srinagar: Acknowledging and felicitating the socio-economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the world, Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam celebrated the International Women’s Day on Thursday.
A statement of DPD Budgam issued here said that the event started with the inaugural address by the DPS Budgam chairperson DPS Mumtazunnisa Soz highlighted the Kashmiri society and its strong exemplary women like Begum Abdullah, Mridula Sarabhai and others for their remarkable contributions.
Noted poet Prof Shafi Shauq, who was the chief guest on the occasion, enlightened the audience with his views on emancipation of women.
DPS Budgam Patron Saifuddin Soz in his valedictory note highlighted the role of women in the society and recalled Zoon Begam, the songstress of yesteryears and first woman singer and composer of Kashmir.
DPS Budgam Principal Mehfooz Aslam welcomed the guests, staff, and students who participated in the event and stressed the need of a gender equal world.
Radio broadcaster Samina Shah deliberated about the true potential and capabilities of womenfolk in the modern contemporary world and stressed the role of parents in making their daughters strong.
Rakshanda, a young radio compere highlighted the role of women in the present society.