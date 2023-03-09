DPS Budgam celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’

Srinagar: Acknowledging and felicitating the socio-economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the world, Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam celebrated the International Women’s Day on Thursday.

A statement of DPD Budgam issued here said that the event started with the inaugural address by the DPS Budgam chairperson DPS Mumtazunnisa Soz highlighted the Kashmiri society and its strong exemplary women like Begum Abdullah, Mridula Sarabhai and others for their remarkable contributions.

Noted poet Prof Shafi Shauq, who was the chief guest on the occasion, enlightened the audience with his views on emancipation of women.