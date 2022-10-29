DPS Budgam holds inter-school English debate

Srinagar: Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam on Saturday organised an inter-school English debate competition for class 9th and 10th students.
The topic of the debate was 'Book smart is better than street smart.’ One student group from the participating schools spoke in favor of the top while another group was speaking against the motion.
During the debate, passion, determination, and confidence were visible on the faces of the participants and it was a neck-to-neck competition between the two groups.
Students from both groups kept the audience glued to them while debating and arguing on the topic.
The debate was a “kaleidoscope of opinions, thoughts, ideas and perspectives that enhanced the perspective of the audience and participants about the importance of books and street smartness.”
Each contestant presented their views with confidence, clarity of thoughts and perfect voice modulation. The participating schools included Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, DPS Srinagar, Tyndale Biscoe School, Mallinson Girls School, Kashmir Valley School, Doon International School, Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) and Police Public School Srinagar.
The event was organised to enable the participants to boost their confidence, develop critical thinking and encourage the ability to communicate in any situation. This developed deep understanding among the audience too.
Former Director Radio Kashmir, freelance journalist and media trainer Syed Humayun Qaiser was the Chief Guest of the event. The jury members included Director Wilmet School Srinagar Mehfooz Aslam, Special Correspondent Greater Kashmir newspaper Syed Rizwan Geelani and Director Softfinn Solutions Srinagar Shahid Khan.
Pro Vice Chancellor (VC) DPS Budgam Mumtaz-un-Nisa Soz and Principal DPS Budgam Shobhna Sirohi were also present at the occasion.