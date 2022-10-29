DPS Budgam holds inter-school English debate

Students from both groups kept the audience glued to them while debating and arguing on the topic.

The debate was a “kaleidoscope of opinions, thoughts, ideas and perspectives that enhanced the perspective of the audience and participants about the importance of books and street smartness.”

Each contestant presented their views with confidence, clarity of thoughts and perfect voice modulation. The participating schools included Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, DPS Srinagar, Tyndale Biscoe School, Mallinson Girls School, Kashmir Valley School, Doon International School, Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) and Police Public School Srinagar.

The event was organised to enable the participants to boost their confidence, develop critical thinking and encourage the ability to communicate in any situation. This developed deep understanding among the audience too.