DPS Budgam observes Grandparents' Day
Budgam: Delhi Public School Budgam observed Grandparents' Day.
“A child needs a grandparent to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world. Grandparents are the family’s greatest treasure, the founders of a loving legacy, the greatest storytellers, and the keepers of tradition,” the school said.
“With its strong belief in the overall and holistic development of a child, Delhi Public School Budgam continues to instil values through the means of various events and celebrations. As grandparents are the family’s strong foundation and it is through their special love and care, grandparents keep a family close at heart,” the statement added.
The celebration began with a warm welcome by the Principal, Mehfooz Aslam followed by a prayer and a heartwarming welcome song.
Many power packed dance performances by the little superstars left the spectators spellbound and thoroughly mesmerized them.
Principal Mehfooz expressed gratitude to all the grandparents for the important role they play in positive attachments and family life. Mehfooz in his address highlighted the importance of grandparents in the upbringing of their grandchildren. The guest of the day, Ghulam Hassan Rather appreciated the efforts of the school for inculcating basic moral values among the children and asserting the importance of having elderly people around.