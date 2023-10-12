DPS Budgam observes Grandparents' Day

Budgam: Delhi Public School Budgam observed Grandparents' Day.

“A child needs a grandparent to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world. Grandparents are the family’s greatest treasure, the founders of a loving legacy, the greatest storytellers, and the keepers of tradition,” the school said.

“With its strong belief in the overall and holistic development of a child, Delhi Public School Budgam continues to instil values through the means of various events and celebrations. As grandparents are the family’s strong foundation and it is through their special love and care, grandparents keep a family close at heart,” the statement added.