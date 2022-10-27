DPS Budgam organises cultural exchange programme

Srinagar: DPS Budgam organised a Cultural Exchange Programme in collaboration with St. Gregorious Senior Secondary School, Kerala.
Cultural exchange programmes are for connecting, enriching, and empowering the global community.
Such programmes allow students to interact with and learn from people who are different from themselves and to participate in new and distinctive experiences beyond their own communities.
Forty students accompanied by teachers and Manager St. Gregorious Senior Secondary School Kerala visited DPS Budgam on 19 October 2022 for a Cultural Exchange programme.