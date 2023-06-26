DPS Budgam organises lecture on drug abuse

Srinagar: "Drug addiction is a disease that should be treated like any other condition medically, psychologically and emotionally. Usage of illegal drugs among youth is a huge challenge and the situation is more alarming than it looks on the surface. It is imperative to stop the menace or else the entire fabric of the society will be lost forever."

This was mentioned by Syed Sabreen, psychologist Budgam Medical College, while addressing the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 at a programme organised to make the grown up students of DPS Budgam aware of the prevailing drug menace in Kashmir in general and in Budgam in particular.

The concept of legal and illegal drugs was also explained by her. She added that some sort of drugs that contain intoxicating substances are considered legal if prescribed by a medical practitioner. However there are reports that such drugs are also misused by addicts.