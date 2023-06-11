DPS Srinagar hosts Bookaroo children’s literature festival

Srinagar: The two-day Bookaroo Children’s Literature Festival, an event aimed at instilling a love for books among young minds concluded at Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar on Sunday.

The festival, now in its 46th edition and 6th in Srinagar, engaged students from various institutions in a range of creative activities, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of exploration and imagination.

Unlike traditional literary events that rely on talks and panel discussions, Bookaroo took a unique approach by emphasising hands-on activities and interactive sessions.

“Craft projects, drawing workshops, and lively conversations between authors and children were some of the interesting elements that captivated the young participants,” festival director Swati told Greater Kashmir.

“The purpose of Bookaroo is to bring authors and children together in a way that sparks their imagination and love for reading,” explained the festival director.