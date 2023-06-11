DPS Srinagar hosts Bookaroo children’s literature festival

Srinagar: The two-day Bookaroo Children’s Literature Festival, an event aimed at instilling a love for books among young minds concluded at Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar on Sunday.
The festival, now in its 46th edition and 6th in Srinagar, engaged students from various institutions in a range of creative activities, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of exploration and imagination.
Unlike traditional literary events that rely on talks and panel discussions, Bookaroo took a unique approach by emphasising hands-on activities and interactive sessions.
“Craft projects, drawing workshops, and lively conversations between authors and children were some of the interesting elements that captivated the young participants,” festival director Swati told Greater Kashmir.
“The purpose of Bookaroo is to bring authors and children together in a way that sparks their imagination and love for reading,” explained the festival director.
Expressing his satisfaction with the event, the director highlighted the need for more such initiatives.
“What we are doing is merely a drop in the ocean,” she stated, adding that there is so much more that can be done, considering the abundance of books available today and the blossoming of Indian authors.
“We should strive to bring these local stories to children, igniting their enthusiasm and fostering creative thinking,” she said.
The students attending the festival showcased great enthusiasm and involvement, creating an atmosphere that left both authors and organizers delighted.
The festival director remarked that they are sowing seeds of ideas in the children’s minds.
Swati said the impact of Bookaroo goes beyond the event itself, as it encourages children to think beyond the constraints of exams and academic pressures.
She said Bookaroo Children’s Literature Festival, founded under the aegis of Bookaroo Trust, is a renowned platform that has visited 16 cities and completed 41 editions since its establishment in 2008 and held 6th edition of Bookaroo Srinagar at DPS Srinagar in collaboration with DP Dhar Memorial Trust.
During the two-day festival, around 27 speakers from 10 cities, presenting 58 sessions engaged the students in an array of activities which included storytelling, craft activities, book readings, doodling, poetry, and music.
Principal DPS Srinagar Shafaq Afshan emphasised on the importance of nurturing the creative growth of young students noting that such festivals can impact the children’s mind to a great extent.
Chairman DPS Srinagar Vijay Dhar expressed his happiness over engaging the students in reading and exposing them to the world of imagination of creativity.
“The Bookaroo’s festival inspired young minds and we are grateful to them for holding the festival in this school,” he said.