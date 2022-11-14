DPS Srinagar organises Radio Fest

Srinagar: DPS Srinagar has the proud distinction of hosting a unique Radio Fest on 12 November.

The fest titled "Kath Baath, where creativity comes together" witnessed the participation of twenty students from eight schools across the valley: Sanctorium Public School, Doon International School, SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore, Green Valley Education Institute, Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Kings Kingdom International School Zawoora Shopian, Oasis Higher Secondary School and Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson. The Radio Fest is aimed at introducing students to the medium of radio through interactions with industry leaders.

The event featured a host of attractions like panel discussions, which included discussions by students with experts about different aspects of radio, Q&A sessions with the guests, stand-up comedy, mushaira, beatboxing, and music performances.

The panelists for the event included RJ Nasir, RJ Sameen, RJ Haya, RJ Vijdan, Sajid Reshi, RJ Amir, and Hajini Azhar. They talked about the importance of radio, and the manner in which it has adapted to changing times as the internet has made streaming content to engage a wider audience easier. They also discussed why other media platforms can't emulate Radio in establishing a direct connection with the public in order to inform and raise awareness.