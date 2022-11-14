DPS Srinagar organises Radio Fest

Srinagar: DPS Srinagar has the proud distinction of hosting a unique Radio Fest on 12 November.
The fest titled "Kath Baath, where creativity comes together" witnessed the participation of twenty students from eight schools across the valley: Sanctorium Public School, Doon International School, SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore, Green Valley Education Institute, Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Kings Kingdom International School Zawoora Shopian, Oasis Higher Secondary School and Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson. The Radio Fest is aimed at introducing students to the medium of radio through interactions with industry leaders.
The event featured a host of attractions like panel discussions, which included discussions by students with experts about different aspects of radio, Q&A sessions with the guests, stand-up comedy, mushaira, beatboxing, and music performances.
The panelists for the event included RJ Nasir, RJ Sameen, RJ Haya, RJ Vijdan, Sajid Reshi, RJ Amir, and Hajini Azhar. They talked about the importance of radio, and the manner in which it has adapted to changing times as the internet has made streaming content to engage a wider audience easier. They also discussed why other media platforms can't emulate Radio in establishing a direct connection with the public in order to inform and raise awareness.
Notably, DPS Srinagar is the first school in the valley to take the initiative of establishing an online Student Radio station of the country – Radio DPS which is run entirely by the students of DPS Srinagar. The students are mentored by the renowned broadcaster RJ Nasir.
Addressing the students, the principal Shafaq Afshan said, "Education has to keep progressing with changing times, and so students need to be introduced to varied sectors like the radio that will enrich their skill set, and equip them with sensibilities required of a global citizen. We are exceedingly proud that we have inaugurated this legacy in the region by introducing students to radio and radio communication. We acknowledge the efforts of RJ Nasir who has been the guiding force behind this fest.”
The Chairman, Vijay Dhar also addressed the students, saying, “At DPS Srinagar we remain pledged to create a rich human resource, and this fest is precisely a reflection of this endeavor of ours. As always, we remain thankful to all stakeholders who made it a success and hope it proves to be the first of many.”