Dr Ashraf awarded ITS, SAFES fellowship

Srinagar: Dr Ashraf Ganai, Professor of Endocrinology and Head Clinical Research at SKIMS, Srinagar has been conferred with honourary fellowship jointly by the South Asian Federation of Endocrine Society (SAFES) and the Indian Thyroid Society (ITS).

The fellowship citation was presented to Dr Ashraf at the three-day annual conference of ITS - “ITSCON 2023” in Kochi by Prof Susan Mandel, Chief, of Endocrinology at Penn Medicine, USA and D M Vasudevan, Director, Medical Research, Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur, a press release.

Dr Shashank Joshi, President SAFES and Dr Sarita Bajaj, President, ITS were also present on the occasion. Pertinently, Dr Ashraf is one of the members of the Executive Committee of ITS.

Dr Ashraf has been previously awarded Honorary Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP) by Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh, England.

He has 200 scientific Publications and 20 Research Projects to his credit including important projects like Genom India, Universal Health Coverage for Tribals and ICMR PCOS Task Force.

The academic and scientific contribution of Dr Ashraf has been recognized across the globe. He was working as Associate Professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi before joining back at SKIMS Soura.